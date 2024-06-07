Lokken Investment Group LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.29. 1,460,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,466. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

