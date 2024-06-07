Lokken Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 136.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,561,055,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,653,000 after purchasing an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after acquiring an additional 629,032 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $75.86. 4,810,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,608,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $155.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.