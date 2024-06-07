Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $844,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 41,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 77,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.48. 1,649,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,020. The company has a market cap of $177.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

