Lokken Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 800,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,851. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

