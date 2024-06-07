Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys 1,782 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after buying an additional 362,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,802 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,248,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,126,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.50. 1,246,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,620. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

