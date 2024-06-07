Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,658 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 131,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,227,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $84.31. The company had a trading volume of 193,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,529. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

