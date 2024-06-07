LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of LL Flooring from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

LL Flooring Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of LL stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.80. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.55.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%. The company had revenue of $188.49 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LL Flooring during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

