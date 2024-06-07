Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider John Sheldon Peters Sells 1,026 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $16,446.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,274.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $24.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.13 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 30.30% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Lemonade by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMND. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

