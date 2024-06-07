Lake Street Capital Raises Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Price Target to $25.00

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.
Limoneira Stock Performance
Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limoneira
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
About Limoneira
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.
