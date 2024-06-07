L7 (LSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $511,589.14

L7 (LSD) traded 231% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, L7 has traded up 84.7% against the U.S. dollar. One L7 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00002392 BTC on exchanges. L7 has a total market capitalization of $511,589.14 and $2.77 million worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

L7 Token Profile

L7 launched on July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. The official website for L7 is www.l7dex.finance. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global.

L7 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 0.76638869 USD and is up 48.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,573,799.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire L7 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase L7 using one of the exchanges listed above.

