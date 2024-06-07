Kroger (NYSE:KR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

KR has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.17.

NYSE:KR opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. Kroger has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 255.6% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 370.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

