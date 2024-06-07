Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.48

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and traded as low as $5.93. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 1,204 shares.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

