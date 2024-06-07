KOK Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 35.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, KOK has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. KOK has a market cap of $1.37 million and $135,282.61 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011447 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,251.71 or 1.00001850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012310 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00100042 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00199142 USD and is down -43.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $72,324.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

