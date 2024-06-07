Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Gap Down to $7.99

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $7.64. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 1,453,823 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KGC

Kinross Gold Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.