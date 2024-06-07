KeyCorp Boosts HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $100.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

HQY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.58.

HealthEquity stock opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.76. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $85.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.18.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,665 shares of company stock worth $5,305,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

