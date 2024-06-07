Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 9,164 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Victory Capital worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Victory Capital by 14.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.47. 465,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $54.94.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.14 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VCTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCTR

Victory Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.