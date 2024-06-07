Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,588 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASS traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.73. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.59.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.68 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 15.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

