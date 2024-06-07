Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.31 Million Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,889 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.83. 1,106,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,621. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

