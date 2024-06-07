Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Cadence Bank makes up about 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Cadence Bank worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 952.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CADE traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,020. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Cadence Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CADE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

