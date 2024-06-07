Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 25,102 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 1.65% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3,574.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 135,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 131,348 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAMG. StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

Shares of SAMG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,894. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.85. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $23.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Equities analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long bought 5,112 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $76,935.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,009.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

(Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.