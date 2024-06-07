Kaspa (KAS) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and $74.73 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,854,085,321 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,846,264,992.48371 with 23,846,265,096.310287 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.18097289 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $147,468,877.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

