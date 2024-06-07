Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Sells $194,174.30 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 204,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $194,174.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deepika Pakianathan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $360,744.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $0.97 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $121.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 108,286 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $762,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

