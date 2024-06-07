Karpus Management Inc. Sells 3,318 Shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JEQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,538. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Abrdn Japan Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

