Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Tristar Acquisition I were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 92,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,618,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 498,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 378,032 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,889,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Tristar Acquisition I by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,013,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 813,160 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tristar Acquisition I Stock Performance

NYSE:TRIS remained flat at $11.11 during trading hours on Friday. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. Tristar Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $11.17.

About Tristar Acquisition I

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

