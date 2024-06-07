Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 870,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Global Blockchain Acquisition worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 201,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 75,909 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.05 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 714. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

