Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 346,831 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,723,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust comprises about 0.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $30,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 51,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

BGY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.58. 61,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,576. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $5.60.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

