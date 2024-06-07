Karpus Management Inc. Has $7.96 Million Stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 942,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,111 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 49,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 34,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. 116,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,150. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Increases Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.