JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.7%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.25 and last traded at $54.23. Approximately 961,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,699,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.87.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 889,644 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,806,000 after purchasing an additional 378,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,587,000 after purchasing an additional 493,420 shares during the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

