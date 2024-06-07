JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.7%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.25 and last traded at $54.23. Approximately 961,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,699,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.87.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
