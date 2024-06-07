JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Target Price to $12.50

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLSK. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.80.

CleanSpark stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at $56,783,977.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,350 shares of company stock worth $17,486,498 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,171 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 957,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 273.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 905,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CleanSpark by 39.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,200,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 338,190 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

