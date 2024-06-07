Joseph Group Capital Management Buys 448 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 526,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,552,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,892,000 after buying an additional 39,716 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 437,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,059,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 69,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

GOOGL stock opened at $176.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $178.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.34 and a 200-day moving average of $149.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

