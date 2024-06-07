Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Announces Earnings Results

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 66.42% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $204.33 million during the quarter.

Jiayin Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of JFIN stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $358.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

