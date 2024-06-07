Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JAZZ. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $106.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.07 and its 200-day moving average is $117.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $146.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 833,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,545,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,201,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,943,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

