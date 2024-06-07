J M. Barry Gibson Purchases 5,066 Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 5,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 687 ($8.80) per share, with a total value of £34,803.42 ($44,591.19).

Entain Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:ENT opened at GBX 722 ($9.25) on Friday. Entain Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 643.40 ($8.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,414.50 ($18.12). The company has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -512.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 771.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 854.96.

Get Entain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ENT shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,089 ($13.95) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.61) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.61) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.65).

About Entain

(Get Free Report)

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.