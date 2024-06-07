Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.