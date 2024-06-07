Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,082,557 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,065 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $14,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 426,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter.

ITUB traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,753,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,058,195. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

