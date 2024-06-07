iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. 1,289,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,301. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.