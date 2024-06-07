iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.40

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and traded as high as $28.04. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $27.47, with a volume of 58,329 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $505.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 605,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,315,000 after buying an additional 285,006 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 67,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

