iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,752 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,162 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average of $99.17.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

