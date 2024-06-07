iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.56. 1,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF Company Profile
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF USD (ITDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.