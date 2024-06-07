iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.56. 1,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF USD (ITDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.