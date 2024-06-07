iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2024

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDRGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 956,741 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 460,216 shares.The stock last traded at $23.75 and had previously closed at $23.79.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,165,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 569,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 25,950 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 538,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 252,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 251,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.