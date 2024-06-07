iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 956,741 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 460,216 shares.The stock last traded at $23.75 and had previously closed at $23.79.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,165,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 569,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 25,950 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 538,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 252,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 251,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

