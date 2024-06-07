iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.10

Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.10 and last traded at $58.10, with a volume of 159159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.55.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Europe ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 422.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 251,914 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,252,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,920,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,970,000.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

