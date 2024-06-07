iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.52

Shares of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.52 and last traded at $63.52, with a volume of 1768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.78.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.