Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Receives $73.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $156,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,396.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,209 shares of company stock worth $3,639,643. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $84.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average is $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $53.74 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 128.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

