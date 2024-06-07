IOTA Price Up 13.7% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $797.15 million and $45.44 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001750 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,286,918,475 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

