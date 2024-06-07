Investors Purchase High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Katapult stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Boston Partners owned 0.50% of Katapult at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

KPLT opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. Katapult has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.71 million during the quarter.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

