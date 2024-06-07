Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.76

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.76 and last traded at $60.76, with a volume of 53664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.23.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Semiconductors ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 329,928 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 458,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 311,320 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 142,684 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 123,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

