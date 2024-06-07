Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Little Harbor Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Little Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 102.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 4.1% of Little Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Little Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $463.64. 17,488,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,468,965. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.68 and a 200-day moving average of $426.52. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $465.74.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

