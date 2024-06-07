Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Hits New 1-Year High at $189.76

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $189.76 and last traded at $189.67, with a volume of 604565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.97.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

