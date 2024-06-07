Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Hits New 1-Year High at $189.76

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $189.76 and last traded at $189.67, with a volume of 604565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.97.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.