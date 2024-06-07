Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.07

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 79188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0658 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
