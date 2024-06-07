Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $123.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $129.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.14.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Citigroup upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

